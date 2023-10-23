Corey Meyers’s Newly Released "No Loopholes: How to Combat the Justification of Sin" is a Concise Discussion That Presents Truths and Encouraging Guidance

“No Loopholes: How to Combat the Justification of Sin,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Corey Meyers, is an open acknowledgment of the complex challenges mankind navigates in the modern world and how one can maintain the faith and walk in God’s plan.