Corey Meyers’s Newly Released "No Loopholes: How to Combat the Justification of Sin" is a Concise Discussion That Presents Truths and Encouraging Guidance
“No Loopholes: How to Combat the Justification of Sin,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Corey Meyers, is an open acknowledgment of the complex challenges mankind navigates in the modern world and how one can maintain the faith and walk in God’s plan.
Ephrata, PA, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “No Loopholes: How to Combat the Justification of Sin”: a potent reminder of the realities of sin. “No Loopholes: How to Combat the Justification of Sin” is the creation of published author Corey Meyers, a dedicated husband and father who graduated from Ashland Theological Seminary.
Meyers shares, “How often do we get frustrated when someone wrongs us? Sin has a way of entering into our hearts in ways that we may or may not even notice. It is our job to be watchful of those instances. If we can acknowledge and identify those areas, we can be better equipped to stand firm in our faith and our fight against sin.
“This book dives into what sin is, why we sin, and how sin is effecting our daily living. Corey Meyers dive into both general and specific examples of how we justify our sins to the point where we may feel we are doing the right thing. We may have our own reasons for our actions in this physical world, but we must be aware that sin is still sin. We cannot make sin right. We cannot make sin an acceptable behavior. How can we know what sin is if we are never taught what is right and wrong? Reading the Bible and prayer are essential in our walk with Jesus.
“This book is by no means the ultimate truth but a guide to help in our understanding of sin and ways we can be mindful of paths we choose to take. There is no question that we are humans full of sin. There is no question that we live in a sinful world that is full of temptation and false truth. We must use Scripture to guide us. If we are not equipped in the spiritual truth, we will fall into temptation and sin.
“Sin can be defined as anything against God. Sin that is of human nature is our instinctive reactions that go against the Word of God. Sin that is of human intent is our willingness to serve something that is not God. This book contains questions that you may or may not be going through in this very moment, and I believe that alongside the Scriptures, this book can help you understand the sinful world we live in, as well as the sins that are growing in your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corey Meyers’s new book challenges readers out their complacencies to a new awareness of God’s promise.
Consumers can purchase “No Loopholes: How to Combat the Justification of Sin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Loopholes: How to Combat the Justification of Sin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
