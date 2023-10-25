Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) Announces Their 2023 National Awardees
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) is excited to announce their 2023 National Awardees.
Washington, DC, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) is excited to announce their 2023 National Awardees.
This year the awardees are as follows; Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (James Dent Walker Award), Clevlyn Bankhead-Anderson (Paul Edward Sluby, Sr/Jean Sampson-Scott Meritorious Achievement Award), Stephen E. Hammond (Paul Edward Sluby, Sr/Jean Sampson-Scott Meritorious Achievement Award), Carol Austin (On-The-Spot Award), Mary Crosby (On-The-Spot Award), Taneya Koonce (On-The-Spot Award), Metro Atlanta Chapter (Chapter of the Year Award), Jacqueline Mary Tillman-Lewis (Certificate of Appreciation), Judy Rose Weaver (Certificate of Appreciation) and Chapters Committee (Certificate of Appreciation).
As the recipient of the James Dent Walker Award, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., is now a Life Member of AAHGS. Stephen E. Hammond, Carol Austin, Mary Crosby, Taneya Koonce, Jacqueline Mary Tillman-Lewis and Judy Rose Weaver are all current AAHGS members.
The James Dent Walker Award is the highest award that can be bestowed by AAHGS upon a person who has exhibited distinguished accomplishments through a significant and measurable contribution to the research, documentation, and/or preservation of African American history.
The Paul Edward Sluby, Sr./Jean Sampson-Scott Meritorious Achievement Awards is the second highest award that can be bestowed by AAHGS upon an organization(s) or person(s) who has exhibited distinguished performance through a significant and measurable contribution to African American history and/or genealogy within the past two years.
The On-The-Spot Award is presented to a Chapter member for a recent, specific, measurable accomplishment that impacts or contributes to AAHGS's mission and goals.
This Chapter of the Year Award is bestowed on an AAHGS chapter that has made outstanding contributions to the AAHGS mission to preserve African American history and genealogy through sponsorship of quality chapter programs, activities, and services over the past year.
The Certificate of Appreciation is presented to an individual or team who has contributed to AAHGS or its principles and deserves a token of thanks. The Certificate will result from an act(s) performed within two years of its presentation.
Congratulations to this year’s awardees.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact: Adrian White pr@aahgs.org
This year the awardees are as follows; Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (James Dent Walker Award), Clevlyn Bankhead-Anderson (Paul Edward Sluby, Sr/Jean Sampson-Scott Meritorious Achievement Award), Stephen E. Hammond (Paul Edward Sluby, Sr/Jean Sampson-Scott Meritorious Achievement Award), Carol Austin (On-The-Spot Award), Mary Crosby (On-The-Spot Award), Taneya Koonce (On-The-Spot Award), Metro Atlanta Chapter (Chapter of the Year Award), Jacqueline Mary Tillman-Lewis (Certificate of Appreciation), Judy Rose Weaver (Certificate of Appreciation) and Chapters Committee (Certificate of Appreciation).
As the recipient of the James Dent Walker Award, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., is now a Life Member of AAHGS. Stephen E. Hammond, Carol Austin, Mary Crosby, Taneya Koonce, Jacqueline Mary Tillman-Lewis and Judy Rose Weaver are all current AAHGS members.
The James Dent Walker Award is the highest award that can be bestowed by AAHGS upon a person who has exhibited distinguished accomplishments through a significant and measurable contribution to the research, documentation, and/or preservation of African American history.
The Paul Edward Sluby, Sr./Jean Sampson-Scott Meritorious Achievement Awards is the second highest award that can be bestowed by AAHGS upon an organization(s) or person(s) who has exhibited distinguished performance through a significant and measurable contribution to African American history and/or genealogy within the past two years.
The On-The-Spot Award is presented to a Chapter member for a recent, specific, measurable accomplishment that impacts or contributes to AAHGS's mission and goals.
This Chapter of the Year Award is bestowed on an AAHGS chapter that has made outstanding contributions to the AAHGS mission to preserve African American history and genealogy through sponsorship of quality chapter programs, activities, and services over the past year.
The Certificate of Appreciation is presented to an individual or team who has contributed to AAHGS or its principles and deserves a token of thanks. The Certificate will result from an act(s) performed within two years of its presentation.
Congratulations to this year’s awardees.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact: Adrian White pr@aahgs.org
Contact
AAHGSContact
Adrian White
202-234-5350
www.aahgs.org
Adrian White
202-234-5350
www.aahgs.org
Categories