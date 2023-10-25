AAHGS Announces Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. as 2023 James Dent Walker Awardee
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) is excited to announce their 2023 National Awardee of the James Dent Walker Award, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Washington, DC, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) is excited to announce that Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has been named its 2023 James Dent Walker Award recipient. The James Dent Walker Award is the highest national award that can be bestowed by AAHGS upon a person who has exhibited distinguished accomplishments through a significant and measurable contribution to the research, documentation, and/or preservation of African American history.
When we think of the one person other than Alex Haley who has propelled genealogy and African American history into the consciousness of the American public, that would be Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Dr. Gates is an American literary critic, scholar, historian, prolific writer and filmmaker.
From the 1990s and continuing today, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has contributed immensely to the research, documentation, and preservation of African American history and culture. His work has illuminated the quest for genealogical and historical research of African Americans and documented African and African Americans in the history of both Africa and America, and beyond.
As a result of his significant contributions to African American history and genealogy, Dr. Gates has been an honorary member of the Kansas Chapter of AAHGS since 2011. AAHGS recognizes how his work on PBS and his literary publications have brought attention to the work that many do as genealogists. It has elevated and brought the work into the public view so that more people search for their ancestors.
His partnership with PBS has resulted in much needed documentaries on the lives of African Americans in the United States as well as Africans and African-ancestored persons in South America. He has hosted the extremely popular “Finding Your Roots” series on PBS since 2012. The series combines the work of expert researchers in genealogy, history, and historical research in genetics to tell guests about the lives and histories of their ancestors.
Dr. Gates serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and the director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University. He is a trustee of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. He rediscovered the earliest known African American novels and has published extensively on the recognition of African American literature as part of the Western canon.
Dr. Gates has a web series entitled “Black History in Two Minutes (or so)” which earned five Webby Awards including Best Video Series: Education & Discovery (2022).
Dr. Gates is the recipient of many honors and awards, perhaps most notably to include the MacArthur Fellowship, (ASALH) Inaugural Luminary Award (2021), PBS Beacon Award (2021), and Time magazine "25 Most Influential Americans" in 1997.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact: Adrian White pr@aahgs.org
When we think of the one person other than Alex Haley who has propelled genealogy and African American history into the consciousness of the American public, that would be Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Dr. Gates is an American literary critic, scholar, historian, prolific writer and filmmaker.
From the 1990s and continuing today, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has contributed immensely to the research, documentation, and preservation of African American history and culture. His work has illuminated the quest for genealogical and historical research of African Americans and documented African and African Americans in the history of both Africa and America, and beyond.
As a result of his significant contributions to African American history and genealogy, Dr. Gates has been an honorary member of the Kansas Chapter of AAHGS since 2011. AAHGS recognizes how his work on PBS and his literary publications have brought attention to the work that many do as genealogists. It has elevated and brought the work into the public view so that more people search for their ancestors.
His partnership with PBS has resulted in much needed documentaries on the lives of African Americans in the United States as well as Africans and African-ancestored persons in South America. He has hosted the extremely popular “Finding Your Roots” series on PBS since 2012. The series combines the work of expert researchers in genealogy, history, and historical research in genetics to tell guests about the lives and histories of their ancestors.
Dr. Gates serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and the director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University. He is a trustee of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. He rediscovered the earliest known African American novels and has published extensively on the recognition of African American literature as part of the Western canon.
Dr. Gates has a web series entitled “Black History in Two Minutes (or so)” which earned five Webby Awards including Best Video Series: Education & Discovery (2022).
Dr. Gates is the recipient of many honors and awards, perhaps most notably to include the MacArthur Fellowship, (ASALH) Inaugural Luminary Award (2021), PBS Beacon Award (2021), and Time magazine "25 Most Influential Americans" in 1997.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact: Adrian White pr@aahgs.org
Contact
AAHGSContact
Adrian White
202-234-5350
www.aahgs.org
Adrian White
202-234-5350
www.aahgs.org
Categories