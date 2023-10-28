AAHGS Holds National Genealogy Conference, Oct. 18-21, 2023
Washington, DC, October 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) held its Annual Genealogy Conference on October 18 – 21, 2023. This year’s conference was held virtually and was entitled, “Hiding in Plain Sight: Recovering the erased stories of our ancestors in the United States and the Caribbean.”
The organization’s 44th conference highlighted methods of genealogy research and explore the history of ancestors in the United States and the Caribbean. This would include pre- and post-emancipation history in the Caribbean and the United States.
Representative Chris Rabb and radio personality Charles D. Ellison spoke during the opening plenary session on Thursday, October 19th. Representative Rabb discussed family history and genealogy with Mr. Ellison in a conversational format.
On Friday, October 20th, Christopher Smothers provided a live presentation for the morning plenary. Christopher is a professional genealogist and history educator and is the founder of Unearthing Your Roots, Inc.
More information on the conference can be found at https://tinyurl.com/AAHGSNat2023.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact: Adrian White pr@aahgs.org
