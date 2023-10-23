Author Curtis Donaldson’s New Book, "The Purpose in Our Life," is a Collection of Devotionals and Scripture for a Christian Life
Recent release “The Purpose in Our Life,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Curtis Donaldson, is a collection of teachings from the Bible brought by a minister of God.
Valdosta, GA, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Curtis Donaldson, an advocate of truth and minister, has completed his new book, “The Purpose in Our Life”: a devout book that incorporates thirty-one daily devotions and scriptures in the English Standard version reading of the Bible, meant to be read and reaffirmed every day by its readers in Christ.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Curtis Donaldson’s potent grouping of teachings comes from years of serving God both within the church but also personally, each of them coming from a place of humble worship that seeks to bring enrichment to each reader and improve their lives in God’s grace.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Purpose in Our Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
