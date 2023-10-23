Author Elsa Flores’s New Book, “BeLive in Abundance,” is an Interactive Workbook Designed to Assist Those Committed to Changing Their Lives for the Better
Recent release “BeLive in Abundance,” from Page Publishing author Elsa Flores, is an inspiring and empowering workbook that helps readers embark on their wellness journeys.
New York, NY, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elsa Flores, a life and health coach, has completed her new book, “BeLive in Abundance”: a thought-provoking workbook that offers inspiration and guidance for readers seeking to improve their lives.
Flores writes, “In February 2022, after having visited my family in Los Angeles for the Christmas holidays and staying back from returning to our home in Canada. My mom gave me the idea of publishing the work of my daughters, Caro and Isa. My daughters threw away a lot of their doodles when we left my parent's home. My mom saw these, was in such awe of their work and insisted I do something with them. This is when I decided to publish them together with coach, life, and health tips I have learned through my own transformation. My son, Gustavo, helped me transfer them from small pieces of paper, small post-its, etc. onto the computer. This workbook is a combination of love, support, teamwork, believing in creating, adventuring and a lot of ‘what ifs.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Elsa Flores’s uplifting work provides encouragement to readers who are on the path to living their optimal lives.
Readers who wish to experience this meditative work can purchase “BeLive in Abundance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
