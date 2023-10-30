New Ties, Cufflinks & Wristwear Collections for the Pritzy Man
London, United Kingdom, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pritzy would like to announce that the new ties, cufflinks and wristwear collections have officially launched on pritzy.com. It’s been a long time coming as Pritzy continues to expand its men’s collections. The new tie collection includes opulent wooden bowties, feather bowties, floral ties, handmade wool ties, silk ties and matching handkerchiefs. The cufflinks collection compliments the ties well, with a mix of colours and textures including black enamel, gold, silver and wood. The wristwear collection includes a cool mix of leather bracelets, rope bracelets and metal bangles. All products are gift boxed and gift packaged.
About Pritzy
Bringing back the old with the new. A trademarked vintage inspired fashion brand and marketplace. Handpicked for quality; fashion accessories, jewellery and gems, décor and novelty items, for Pritzy men, women, children and the home.
