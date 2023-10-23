Author Terri Spitzer’s Book, "My Complicated Yet Wonderful Life," is an Inspiring Work Recalling the Myriad Challenges She Has Faced Since Her Leukemia Diagnosis in 1975

Recent release “My Complicated Yet Wonderful Life,” from Page Publishing author Terri Spitzer, is a poignant memoir of her life, from earliest childhood through her life-changing diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of thirteen, brain tumors, and the arduous rehabilitation while pursuing a career helping others. Her perseverance and courage in the face of her daunting medical issues are an inspiration to readers of all ages.