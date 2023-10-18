HGBM and Author, Robin M. Adams Release New Adventure Book
Springfield, OH, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Three kids and one magical amulet in the Land Down Under…
Kathy, Jeffrey and Chen are invited to spend their winter break in Australia with their new friends Captain Joe, and his family…but the Tiger Amulet has other plans for them.
After a unique breakfast at a small café in the Land Down Under, Kathy and her brothers are kidnapped by smugglers but manage to escape and eventually find themselves stranded in the Outback with minimal supplies.
Pursued by their abductors and evading a variety of dangerous creatures out in the bush – including a ferocious crocodile – the sweltering heat of the Australian desert becomes their worst enemy.
Will they find the strength to survive the challenges of the Outback as they puzzle out the mystery of the Tiger Amulet?
Robin M. Adams is a consummate writer, specializing in children's literature, and her passion for writing spans a lifetime. Her books include Hope: Journey of the Tiger Amulet, published by Higher Ground Books & Media and this new release, Dancing with Grandpa. Both are available in the HGBM Shop.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
