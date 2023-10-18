HGBM & Author, Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta Release New Book
Springfield, OH, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lucretia is a goth singer trying to make it in the late 1980s. When Dionysis befriends her, she ignores her true feelings. He wants to take the relationship to the next level, but Lucretia would rather live in her fantasy world, dreaming about her band making it. But her make-believe world is a far cry from reality. What happens next? Only Gypsy knows.
Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta is an international author, award-winning journalist, and award-winning speaker. She's self-employed as an author, journalist, and speaker. Her company is Pear Tree Enterprises, and you can follow her here: www.peartreeenterprises.com Maryanne is also a certified feline behaviorist and professional cat sitter. She resides in Union County, New Jersey, with her husband, Dennis, and their beloved cats, Sammy, Nicholas, and Happy.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
