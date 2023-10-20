VIEWS Digital Marketing Consultants Obtain Online Marketing Certifications
VIEWS Digital Marketing recently announced that certain team members obtained online marketing certifications spanning various technologies and channels such as analytics, advertising, and email marketing.
King of Prussia, PA, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- VIEWS Digital Marketing recently announced that certain team members obtained online marketing certifications spanning various technologies and channels such as analytics, advertising, and email marketing.
Karen Gaza obtained the certification for Google Analytics 4. By earning this certification, Gaza demonstrates the ability to do the following:
- Setup a Google Analytics 4 property for a website or an app
- Collect data for a business and use the various reporting tools and features
- Recognize key measurement features that can show the effectiveness of online marketing efforts
“I am excited to have finally earned this certification,” Gaza said. VIEWS has been working with clients to help them understand the benefits of using Google Analytics 4 and how their team can use the platform to make their marketing efforts more successful.
Mary Stewart earned a certification in Google Display Ads. This certification is one in which “Google recognizes [Stewart’s] mastery of the fundamentals of developing and optimizing effective Google Display campaigns.”
Deborah Booker obtained a certification in programmatic advertising, a technology that allows businesses to create and deliver multiple types and formats of ads, such as display, video, connected TV, audio, and more.
In addition to the new online marketing certifications some members of VIEWS obtained, Scott Dewalt received re-certification from the email marketing platform Constant Contact. The certification denotes that Dewalt and VIEWS Digital Marketing agency, as a whole, will remain a Constant Contact Certified Partner. Being a Partner has several benefits for agencies and their clients, including access to marketing materials, directories, and events.
VIEWS Digital Marketing CEO Nancy Vinkler said, “We are delighted to report significant growth in our team, and we believe that their newly acquired skills and knowledge will be highly advantageous for our current and prospective clients.”
About VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency
VIEWS’ team of digital marketing consultants, recognized for achievements using online marketing tools, drives success for its clients. VIEWS tailors a digital marketing plan to meet a business’s individual needs, elevating its internet presence and profitability to new levels. A better internet presence is accomplished using innovative Internet technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics. VIEWS is part of the WSI (We Simplify the Internet) global network of digital marketing consultants with access to numerous resources across the world to serve their clients better. To get in touch with a specialist at VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency, call 610-215-2998. For more information about offerings, business opportunities, and new website launch projects, please visit the website at https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com/.
Karen Gaza obtained the certification for Google Analytics 4. By earning this certification, Gaza demonstrates the ability to do the following:
- Setup a Google Analytics 4 property for a website or an app
- Collect data for a business and use the various reporting tools and features
- Recognize key measurement features that can show the effectiveness of online marketing efforts
“I am excited to have finally earned this certification,” Gaza said. VIEWS has been working with clients to help them understand the benefits of using Google Analytics 4 and how their team can use the platform to make their marketing efforts more successful.
Mary Stewart earned a certification in Google Display Ads. This certification is one in which “Google recognizes [Stewart’s] mastery of the fundamentals of developing and optimizing effective Google Display campaigns.”
Deborah Booker obtained a certification in programmatic advertising, a technology that allows businesses to create and deliver multiple types and formats of ads, such as display, video, connected TV, audio, and more.
In addition to the new online marketing certifications some members of VIEWS obtained, Scott Dewalt received re-certification from the email marketing platform Constant Contact. The certification denotes that Dewalt and VIEWS Digital Marketing agency, as a whole, will remain a Constant Contact Certified Partner. Being a Partner has several benefits for agencies and their clients, including access to marketing materials, directories, and events.
VIEWS Digital Marketing CEO Nancy Vinkler said, “We are delighted to report significant growth in our team, and we believe that their newly acquired skills and knowledge will be highly advantageous for our current and prospective clients.”
About VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency
VIEWS’ team of digital marketing consultants, recognized for achievements using online marketing tools, drives success for its clients. VIEWS tailors a digital marketing plan to meet a business’s individual needs, elevating its internet presence and profitability to new levels. A better internet presence is accomplished using innovative Internet technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics. VIEWS is part of the WSI (We Simplify the Internet) global network of digital marketing consultants with access to numerous resources across the world to serve their clients better. To get in touch with a specialist at VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency, call 610-215-2998. For more information about offerings, business opportunities, and new website launch projects, please visit the website at https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com/.
Contact
Views Digital MarketingContact
Nancy Vinkler
610-650-0227
https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com
Nancy Vinkler
610-650-0227
https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com
Categories