Dr. Ashok's Ayurvedic Clinic Launches Refreshed Website
Dr. Ashok's Ayurvedic Clinic launches a newly redesigned website for its patients seeking details about the clinic's diverse Ayurvedic services along with personalised consultations, treatments, therapies, and more.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, October 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ashok's Ayurvedic Clinic in Birmingham is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its thoroughly revamped website. This fresh, user-friendly interface provides in-depth insights into the clinic's diverse Ayurvedic services. It is a one-stop portal for patients seeking details about personalised consultations, treatments, therapies, and more.
Navigating through the newly launched website, https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk/, visitors can access comprehensive information about the clinic's holistic approach, intertwining Traditional Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Dietetics, Western Medicine, and Surgery.
Operating in Birmingham, Dr Ashok's Ayurvedic Clinic remains committed to providing affordable Ayurvedic treatments for a plethora of ailments, including Heart and Lung diseases, Arthritis, Back Pain, Diabetes, PCOS, Menopause, Erectile Dysfunction, Colitis, IBS, Eczema, Psoriasis, and more. Furthermore, the clinic ensures flexibility by offering in-person and phone or digital consultations via WhatsApp and Skype.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Rawal, the Chief Physician & Director, remarked, "Our newly designed website aims to enhance interest and understanding of Ayurveda. Additionally, it showcases our specialty clinics' pivotal role in promoting Ayurveda in the UK."
The website also incorporates an online store, facilitating the purchase of herbal and nutritional health products. A dedicated blog space informs readers of the latest developments, trends, and guidelines within the Ayurvedic realm.
Navigating through the newly launched website, https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk/, visitors can access comprehensive information about the clinic's holistic approach, intertwining Traditional Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Dietetics, Western Medicine, and Surgery.
Operating in Birmingham, Dr Ashok's Ayurvedic Clinic remains committed to providing affordable Ayurvedic treatments for a plethora of ailments, including Heart and Lung diseases, Arthritis, Back Pain, Diabetes, PCOS, Menopause, Erectile Dysfunction, Colitis, IBS, Eczema, Psoriasis, and more. Furthermore, the clinic ensures flexibility by offering in-person and phone or digital consultations via WhatsApp and Skype.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Rawal, the Chief Physician & Director, remarked, "Our newly designed website aims to enhance interest and understanding of Ayurveda. Additionally, it showcases our specialty clinics' pivotal role in promoting Ayurveda in the UK."
The website also incorporates an online store, facilitating the purchase of herbal and nutritional health products. A dedicated blog space informs readers of the latest developments, trends, and guidelines within the Ayurvedic realm.
Contact
Dr. Ashok's Ayurvedic ClinicContact
Dr. Ashok Kumar
+44 121 4559494
https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk
Dr. Ashok Kumar
+44 121 4559494
https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk
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