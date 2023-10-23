Author A.M.’s New Book, "Ignorant Youth," is a Gripping Memoir That Shares the Author's Devastating Struggle with Addiction and How He Overcame It
Recent release “Ignorant Youth,” from Page Publishing author A.M., is a story of a seventeen-year struggle with being addicted to power, self-doubt, and life in the shadows that people don’t typically leave willingly.
New York, NY, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.M., who was born in Phoenix, Arizona, has completed his new book, “Ignorant Youth”: a poignant memoir that shares the author’s journey overcoming addiction.
Author A.M. enjoys the peace of living alone, spending time with God by praying and reading the Bible and spending time with family.
A.M. writes, “The following is a compilation. I started writing when I was seventeen years old. The book is the direct result of bad choices that I made when I was growing up. Our quick rise and even quicker fall have left me feeling useless and alone. To this day, it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see a decent person. I can’t have a conversation with someone without questioning their motives. I did something that I knew was wrong, and I knew I was hurting people, but I did it anyway. My friends have met with fates ranging from prison to lifelong addictions to even death. This left me with little to no regard for human life, especially my own. The choices you make as a teenager can leave a lasting impression on the rest of your life. Sometimes, learning by experience isn’t always the best way.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.M.’s moving work offers hope and encouragement to others struggling with addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Ignorant Youth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author A.M. enjoys the peace of living alone, spending time with God by praying and reading the Bible and spending time with family.
A.M. writes, “The following is a compilation. I started writing when I was seventeen years old. The book is the direct result of bad choices that I made when I was growing up. Our quick rise and even quicker fall have left me feeling useless and alone. To this day, it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see a decent person. I can’t have a conversation with someone without questioning their motives. I did something that I knew was wrong, and I knew I was hurting people, but I did it anyway. My friends have met with fates ranging from prison to lifelong addictions to even death. This left me with little to no regard for human life, especially my own. The choices you make as a teenager can leave a lasting impression on the rest of your life. Sometimes, learning by experience isn’t always the best way.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.M.’s moving work offers hope and encouragement to others struggling with addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Ignorant Youth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories