Author Dorothy Kuehn’s New Book, "Progressive Healing: Receiving What Jesus Paid For," Offers Guidance for Readers Who Wish to Strengthen Their Connection to God
Recent release “Progressive Healing: Receiving What Jesus Paid For,” from Covenant Books author Dorothy Kuehn, provides spiritual inspiration for readers seeking to deepen their faith in God.
Blair, NE, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy Kuehn, who has been an intercessor for over forty years, has completed her new book, “Progressive Healing: Receiving What Jesus Paid For”: a faith-affirming work designed for readers who are praying for healing.
As a Healing Rooms volunteer for four years, author Dorothy Kuehn has gained experience in praying for various healing needs. Dorothy strongly believes that healing goes beyond the physical realm but is also intended for our emotional and spiritual support. Because of her desire that people receive what Jesus paid for, she has included prayers along with many of the afflictions. Dorothy believes that this book will be a blessing to all who read it.
Author Dorothy Kuehn writes, “This is the story of the ten lepers who cried out from a distance, asking Jesus to have mercy on them. They had obviously heard of the healings that had been taking place. They did not have smartphones or social media or text messages, but word got around! Only one of them returned to thank Him for his healing. One of the ten came back and gave glory to God. I want to be like that one, not the nine.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dorothy Kuehn’s new book helps readers understand how to receive healing from God.
Readers can purchase “Progressive Healing: Receiving What Jesus Paid For” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
