Author David Finch’s New Book, "The Scroll," is an Imaginative Telling of the Events Being Described by Revelation Chapters 4-12 Using a Short Story-Like Approach
Recent release “The Scroll,” from Covenant Books author David Finch, is an amazing time-linear story of the unveiling of Jesus Christ, from before this creation to the beginning of the next, using Revelation chapters 4-12 as a starting point.
Clinton, MS, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Finch, a physician, scientist, inventor, and lifelong student of the Christian scripture, has completed his new book, “The Scroll”: an engaging retelling of Revelation.
Raised in a pastor’s home, author David Finch avidly studied theology and biblical history and remains engaged as a student and informal Bible teacher. While retired from medical practice, he is always working on his newest device design. He feels a “scientific theology” comes naturally to him, and he holds a high opinion of Scripture. He lives in rural Mississippi with his wife, Sonja, a retired nurse, who suffers heroically as a golf widow.
Author David Finch writes, “I consider the Apocalypse of Jesus Christ given to John on Patmos to be the most poorly understood part of the Christian New Testament. While I have read it and read about it all my life, I little understood its true message. I was challenged by my wife to teach its contents, but I resisted, ‘Not only do I not understand the Revelation, I consider everything I ever read about it nonsense!’ She persisted in prodding me, so I agreed to take a fresh look.”
He continues, “The pattern that emerged from my study was that of a time-linear narrative, the central theme of which is the unveiling of Christ from before this creation to the beginning of the next. The narrative uses a succession of literary devices and the templates of the Old Testament prophets, especially Ezekiel. The first of these literary devices, the scroll, is the subject of this first installment of the work product of my study. It appears that my new understanding will not easily conform to any of the usual categories (e.g., preterist, futurist, and historicist) in a full characterization of the Apocalypse; however, it turns out that the narrative of the scroll fits nicely in events residing in John’s past. It is certain that the remainder of Revelation will transition from John’s past to his future and then from our past to our future, but that is for later installments.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Finch’s new book invites readers to view this complex vision with new eyes.
Readers can purchase “The Scroll” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
