Author David Finch’s New Book, "The Scroll," is an Imaginative Telling of the Events Being Described by Revelation Chapters 4-12 Using a Short Story-Like Approach

Recent release “The Scroll,” from Covenant Books author David Finch, is an amazing time-linear story of the unveiling of Jesus Christ, from before this creation to the beginning of the next, using Revelation chapters 4-12 as a starting point.