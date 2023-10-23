Author Carley Smith’s New Book, "Mice and the Ice Capade," Follows a Family of Mice Finding Adventure and Simple Ways to Have Fun
Recent release “Mice and the Ice Capade,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carley Smith, is a warm story of a family of mice finding fun together in the winter season.
Bolckow, MO, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carley Smith, a retired teacher who has written a wide variety of poetry, has completed her new book, “Mice and the Ice Capade”: a touching story that follows a family of mice coming together after a long summer of storing rice for the winter months, settling into that cold season and discovering new ways to create fun.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carley Smith’s exciting tale regals readers through a mixture of the author’s poetry and colorful imagery to bring readers into the little neighborhood of the characters as they bring their entire community together for a nice winter adventure outing.
Readers who wish to experience this festive work can purchase “Mice and the Ice Capade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
