Author Tata D. Mdzeshuy’s New Book, "The Wisest Virgin," is a Story of a Woman Who is Forced to Confront Her Beliefs Towards Men
Recent release “The Wisest Virgin,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tata D. Mdzeshuy, is the story of a young girl on a complex journey to shed her previous traumas and find her place in the world.
New York, NY, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tata D. Mdzeshuy, a Cameroon native and founder of the EUDIMARC foundation, has completed his new book, “The Wisest Virgin”: a compelling story that follows the life of Jessica, a young girl born out of wedlock and raised by her grandmother with no knowledge of her father, leaving her to have a strong resentment towards men and inspiring her to become a feminist lawyer.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tata D. Mdzeshuy’s inspiring tale gets its stride as she meets the mentor that changes her life in so many ways, but she’s forced to confront her previous biases because that mentor is male, opening up her mind to the idea that perhaps there are men worth trusting and other preconceived notions that she had been harboring her entire life.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Wisest Virgin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
