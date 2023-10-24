Author Elena Cheung’s New Book, "Laney and Lia Bake Cookies!" is a Charming Children’s Story About Two Sisters Who Are Complete Opposites But Work Perfectly Together

Recent release “Laney and Lia Bake Cookies!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elena Cheung, is an engaging children’s story about sisters Laney and Lia. Laney is stubborn, loud, and impatient while Lia is careful, timid, and supportive.