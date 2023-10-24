Author Elena Cheung’s New Book, "Laney and Lia Bake Cookies!" is a Charming Children’s Story About Two Sisters Who Are Complete Opposites But Work Perfectly Together
Recent release “Laney and Lia Bake Cookies!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elena Cheung, is an engaging children’s story about sisters Laney and Lia. Laney is stubborn, loud, and impatient while Lia is careful, timid, and supportive.
Simi Valley, CA, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elena Cheung, an aspiring screenwriter who is currently working as a childcare worker, has completed her new book, “Laney and Lia Bake Cookies!”: a delightful children’s story about sisters Laney and Lia. When their mother’s dinner preparation is going to take an hour, Laney decides that she will get something to eat no matter what. Through the power of imagination, the sisters are able to turn their toys real so that they can travel to a different town and bake cookies.
While working with kindergarteners, author Elena Cheung realized the importance of storytelling, imagination, and family in children’s lives. She loves the way the children’s faces light up when she brings them a new book. She hopes that this book will have the same effect on other children. This book is based on herself and her younger sister, who are opposites with powerful imaginations.
Cheung writes, “Pauline flies to another town. Laney and Lia get out of the plane and see a bakery. Laney runs inside. Cookies, bread, and sweets are on display. Laney grabs a cookie and starts eating. Lia exclaims, ‘Laney!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elena Cheung’s captivating tale features beautiful illustrations by Jenny Lee.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Laney and Lia Bake Cookies!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
