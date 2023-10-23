Robert Elke’s New Book, "Boris and Hoss Go to the Farm," is a Charming Story About the Rewards of Hard Work and the Consequences of Arrogance and Laziness
Edwardsville, IL, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Elke has completed his most recent book, “Boris and Hoss Go to the Farm”: a captivating story of two tractors that are hired to work on a farm but have vastly different work ethics. As Hoss works hard to get his duties done on the farm, Boris does all he can to make up excuses to avoid going to work, but soon lives to regret his loafing ways.
“‘Boris and Hoss Go to the Farm’ is about two tractors that Farmer Jason and his wife, Amy, buy to help them with the work on their farm,” shares Elke. “Boris is lazy and won’t work. Hoss is excited to work. Hoss works every day with Farmer Jason while Boris makes up every excuse of why he can’t work and must remain in the barn. This goes on for several days. Boris doesn’t want to get dirty and makes fun of Hoss being dirty.
“Then something bad happens. The apple cart tips over. Hoss quickly gets a rope from the barn. He attaches it to himself and the cart. He pulls and pulls. Hoss has difficulty setting the cart upright and calls out to Boris to come and help. Boris makes another excuse as to why he can’t help. Finally, Hoss sets the cart upright, but he damages himself in doing so. He limps back to the barn. His tires are worn, and his engine is smoking.
“Farmer Jason and Amy want Hoss to pull the apple cart in the parade the next day, but Hoss is in no shape to do so. Amy suggests they take all of the good and shiny parts off Boris and put them on Hoss. They work all night, doing so. Hoss is ready for the parade. Boris sits in the barn and cries. He wishes he had worked as hard as Hoss. Everybody is excited to see Hoss pulling the apple cart in the parade.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Elke’s book is based on the same story that the author has been telling children for thirty-five years, hoping to warn them about the outcomes that a lazy attitude can have. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring the author’s tale to life, “Boris and Hoss Go to the Farm” is sure to delight readers of all ages while imparting a valuable life lesson about the value of hard work.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Boris and Hoss Go to the Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
