Frankie "Punkintown" Smith’s Newly Released "Life’s Full Circle" is an Engaging Autobiography That Takes Readers to the Heart of Discovering One’s Faith
“Life’s Full Circle,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frankie "Punkintown" Smith, shares the author’s perspective on life, faith, challenges, and reaching for the glory of God through dedication and active worship.
Maybank, TX, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Life’s Full Circle”: a message of encouragement and acknowledgment of the challenges that distract us from God’s will. “Life’s Full Circle” is the creation of published author Frankie "Punkintown" Smith, who, after a twenty-three-year career as a barrel man and rodeo entertainer, now resides in Athens, Texas. He is the senior pastor of Living for the Brand Cowboy Church, where they buck bulls every Tuesday night and have roping every Thursday night.
Smith shares, “All of our lives are full of bad decisions, failures, misfortunes, and hurts created by those around us, along with a host of other things. My life was no different. Jesus said in John 10:10, 'The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.'
“I wrote this book to provide light to all of those who have been knocked down and struggle to get up but are yet to see the need to get up. Put your trust in Jesus. He will lift you up. Some of the struggles you face are in your life and are there to bring glory to your Creator, God. Turn to Him, trust Him, surrender to Him, and watch Him turn your life in a full circle. Use the Bible as the light in your path of life, and know that the Bible is not just a book—it is the Word of God! Allow it to direct your trust to the one who created you and inspired men to write His word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frankie "Punkintown" Smith’s new book offers insightful advice from a salt of the earth perspective on tribulations and the blessings in the lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Life’s Full Circle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life’s Full Circle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
