Scott Smyth’s Newly Released "Say What You Want, Not What You Don’t Want: The Power of Words" is a Compelling Exploration of Spiritual Truths

Rogers, AR, October 23, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Say What You Want, Not What You Don’t Want: The Power of Words”: an articulate examination that will promote reflection and growth. “Say What You Want, Not What You Don’t Want: The Power of Words” is the creation of published author Scott Smyth.Smyth shares, “This book is an accumulation of twenty-five years of notes, confessions, and teachings of the Word of God and the laws that govern the kingdom of God.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Smyth’s new book challenges common misconceptions and presents a clear dialogue regarding the realities of living in God’s plan.Consumers can purchase “Say What You Want, Not What You Don’t Want: The Power of Words” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Say What You Want, Not What You Don’t Want: The Power of Words,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.