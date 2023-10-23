David R. Lee’s newly released “Severe Christianity: The Christian Life beyond the Talk” is an encouraging resource for those seeking a deepened faith.
“Severe Christianity: The Christian Life beyond the Talk,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R. Lee, is a challenge to anyone that wishes to have a strong connection with Christ as the author explores the ramifications of passive faith.
Twain Harte, CA, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Severe Christianity: The Christian Life beyond the Talk”: a powerful reminder of the comfort found within trusting in God wholeheartedly. “Severe Christianity: The Christian Life beyond the Talk” is the creation of published author David R. Lee, a dedicated husband of over fifty-five years, father, and grandfather who has served in thirteen churches in youth, Christian education, and senior pastorate positions well over forty years. David’s academic degrees are from Westmont College and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, and he has missionary experience in Mexico, South America, and Eastern Europe.
Lee shares, “Christian, how satisfied are you with the God you know? Or better, is God satisfied with the level of commitment you have with Him? Severe Christianity dips into the cauldron of what drastic Christianity is designed to be, identifying four stair steps of devotion from slight to saturated on which believers in Jesus have stationed themselves, uncovering what Scripture has divulged God’s expectations to be. This book is for those who sincerely want more knowledge and personal dynamic from their relation to God. The culture’s antagonism to Christian faith is analyzed and challenged. Much more than what we thought we knew of Him will be considered, and the narrow pathway to the bliss promised is explored with tight-fisted determination to glean the best of our faith in the Christ we love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David R. Lee’s new book will push readers to reflect and seek opportunities to grow in their spirituality.
Consumers can purchase “Severe Christianity: The Christian Life beyond the Talk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Severe Christianity: The Christian Life beyond the Talk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
