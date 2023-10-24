Lisa J. Radcliff’s Newly Released “A Time to Laugh: My Life Over Fifty” is a Charming Devotional That Explores the Highs and Lows of Life After Fifty
“A Time to Laugh: My Life Over Fifty,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa J. Radcliff, is an enjoyable reflection on the blessings and the lessons as Radcliff reflects on the joys and unexpected wonders of the quinquagenarian era.
Green Lane, PA, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Time to Laugh: My Life Over Fifty”: a humorous and uplifting reading experience. “A Time to Laugh: My Life Over Fifty” is the creation of published author Lisa J. Radcliff, a dedicated wife, mother of three sons, grandmother to nine currently, and women’s ministry leader in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Radcliff shares, “Although Lisa J. Radcliff has not felt particularly strong or dignified as she entered the quinquagenarian season, she has found it to be a time to laugh. The inevitable effects of aging, coupled with her natural klutziness, friends who find humor in everything, and knowing God is sovereign allowed her to laugh through the ups and downs of this season of life.
“Now Lisa is sharing those funny moments of her fifties in a new devotional, A Time to Laugh. It is sure to provide a smile, if not a full-on belly laugh, along with spiritual encouragement. If you’re in that same season of life, you’ll find Lisa’s stories familiar and comforting. You are not alone in wondering what has happened to your memory or your flat stomach. Why not laugh about it together?
“The highlight of this season for Lisa is her grandchildren. They never disappoint in the things they say, keeping their mom-mom laughing. Their quotes are sprinkled throughout the book with some being turned into heartwarming cartoons. Grandparents will relate to their precious voices, and those awaiting the 'grand' season will laugh at the possibilities to come.
“In A Time to Laugh, Lisa J. Radcliff shares the funny side of this season through true stories of her changing body and mind, the lessons learned in over fifty years, the shenanigans of family and friends, and the antics of kids and grandkids. Even with all the issues that come in the quinquagenarian season of life, it can also be 'a time to laugh.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa J. Radcliff’s new book features charming artwork created by Karissa Murmylo.
Consumers can purchase “A Time to Laugh: My Life Over Fifty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Time to Laugh: My Life Over Fifty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
