Author Carlos H. Vasquez’s New Book, "The Adventures of Gabriel," is a Riveting Adventure That Follows a Young Boy Who Goes Back to Witness Historical Events for Himself
Recent release “The Adventures of Gabriel,” from Page Publishing author Carlos H. Vasquez, is a compelling tale that follows Gabriel, who does not believe what his friend was telling him about history. Desperate to see for himself, Gabriel goes back and learns much more than he ever would in school.
Burbank, CA, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carlos H. Vasquez, a native New Yorker who now resides in California, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Gabriel”: a gripping time travel story that follows a young boy named Gabriel as he is transported back in time to witness events from the past with his own eyes and learns things he has never been taught in school.
Vasquez writes, “Did you ever attend a history class and wonder whether something was left out? Did you ever wonder whether you were really learning history or whether you were studying events? Events such as 1776, the Louisiana Purchase, or the Civil War are not history. History is what happened before that event that led to that event happening when it did. Did you ever wonder why if that event was so important it didn’t happen sooner? Did you ever wonder whether the best parts of the stories are left out? Did you ever wonder?”
Published by Page Publishing, Carlos H. Vasquez’s riveting tale will take readers on a captivating journey through time as the author combines his educational background in criminal justice and paralegal studies with his interest in history to weave an unforgettable tale. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Vasquez’s story is sure to leave readers spellbound as history literally comes to life within the pages of “The Adventures of Gabriel”.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Adventures of Gabriel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
