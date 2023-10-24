Author Carlos H. Vasquez’s New Book, "The Adventures of Gabriel," is a Riveting Adventure That Follows a Young Boy Who Goes Back to Witness Historical Events for Himself

Recent release “The Adventures of Gabriel,” from Page Publishing author Carlos H. Vasquez, is a compelling tale that follows Gabriel, who does not believe what his friend was telling him about history. Desperate to see for himself, Gabriel goes back and learns much more than he ever would in school.