Kathy Branning’s Newly Released "It’s an Inn-Side Job: Tales of an Innkeeper Part 2" is an Enjoyable Tale of Discovery and Growth Following a Life Changing Move
“It’s an Inn-Side Job: Tales of an Innkeeper Part 2,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Branning, is a charming sequel that brings readers a fresh adventure and a delightful recipe.
New York, NY, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “It’s an Inn-Side Job: Tales of an Innkeeper Part 2”: a heartwarming story of growth and the rewards of trusting in God. “It’s an Inn-Side Job: Tales of an Innkeeper Part 2” is the creation of published author Kathy Branning, a loving friend and dedicated wife and mother who now resides in New York City.
Branning shares, “Kate Brown is still living her dream but even bigger! Kate shares her journey of moving across country to open a second inn, hosting a marriage weekend with her husband Alan. Chaos at Still Waters ensues all while they prepare to become empty nesters as their daughter Jessica finishes high school.
“Kate finds herself experiencing all new emotions as she learns to balance grief and joy and the beautiful tension of letting go of what she thought life should look like and embracing the possibilities of what life could look like as she seeks God for wisdom and help in this new season.
“This book takes you on an epic journey alongside Kate and a special chapter from the voice of her daughter Jessica. (Could there possibly be a Jessica spinoff in the future?) You’ll fall in love with Alexandria Bay right alongside Kate and find friends in her loyal tribe on this adventure of risk and reward.
“At the end, you will be treated with another tantalizing recipe—pumpkin butterscotch cookies. Whip up a batch and have a snack while you catch up with Kate and faith filled adventures as an innkeeper.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Branning’s new book will delight the imagination as readers race to see what awaits Kate Brown as she navigates a complex moment of personal growth between work, home, and her role as a mother.
Consumers can purchase “It’s an Inn-Side Job: Tales of an Innkeeper Part 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s an Inn-Side Job: Tales of an Innkeeper Part 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Branning shares, “Kate Brown is still living her dream but even bigger! Kate shares her journey of moving across country to open a second inn, hosting a marriage weekend with her husband Alan. Chaos at Still Waters ensues all while they prepare to become empty nesters as their daughter Jessica finishes high school.
“Kate finds herself experiencing all new emotions as she learns to balance grief and joy and the beautiful tension of letting go of what she thought life should look like and embracing the possibilities of what life could look like as she seeks God for wisdom and help in this new season.
“This book takes you on an epic journey alongside Kate and a special chapter from the voice of her daughter Jessica. (Could there possibly be a Jessica spinoff in the future?) You’ll fall in love with Alexandria Bay right alongside Kate and find friends in her loyal tribe on this adventure of risk and reward.
“At the end, you will be treated with another tantalizing recipe—pumpkin butterscotch cookies. Whip up a batch and have a snack while you catch up with Kate and faith filled adventures as an innkeeper.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Branning’s new book will delight the imagination as readers race to see what awaits Kate Brown as she navigates a complex moment of personal growth between work, home, and her role as a mother.
Consumers can purchase “It’s an Inn-Side Job: Tales of an Innkeeper Part 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s an Inn-Side Job: Tales of an Innkeeper Part 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories