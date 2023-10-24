Author Karl Kronheim’s New Book, "Terence the Tree," Follows the Adventures of a Large Oak Tree Whose Shade Helps to Protect a Construction Crew as They Build a New Road

Recent release “Terence the Tree,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Karl Kronheim, tells the delightful story of Terence, a large oak tree who enjoys living on top of a hill all by himself. But when a construction crew plans to move him to a forest in order to build a new road, Terence does his best to show them why he should remain where he is by protecting them from the rain and heat.