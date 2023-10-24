Author Karl Kronheim’s New Book, "Terence the Tree," Follows the Adventures of a Large Oak Tree Whose Shade Helps to Protect a Construction Crew as They Build a New Road
Recent release “Terence the Tree,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Karl Kronheim, tells the delightful story of Terence, a large oak tree who enjoys living on top of a hill all by himself. But when a construction crew plans to move him to a forest in order to build a new road, Terence does his best to show them why he should remain where he is by protecting them from the rain and heat.
Campbell, OH, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karl Kronheim, who has previously worked in construction and mining in both Florida and Colorado, has completed his new book, “Terence the Tree”: a charming tale of a large oak tree who fears he might be moved from his home into a crowded forest so that a construction crew can build a road.
“Everyone loves the shade of a wonderful tree,” writes Kronheim. “Sun shining or sky raining, trees are an amazing natural resource that provide us shelter and comfort. Terence is a tree that is happy to be all he can be for all to enjoy!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Karl Kronheim’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s time working in construction, as well as his love of the outdoors which he shares with his father. With colorful artwork to help bring Kronheim’s story to life, “Terence the Tree” is sure to capture the hearts of young readers while encouraging them to appreciate the beauty of nature and the outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Terence the Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Everyone loves the shade of a wonderful tree,” writes Kronheim. “Sun shining or sky raining, trees are an amazing natural resource that provide us shelter and comfort. Terence is a tree that is happy to be all he can be for all to enjoy!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Karl Kronheim’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s time working in construction, as well as his love of the outdoors which he shares with his father. With colorful artwork to help bring Kronheim’s story to life, “Terence the Tree” is sure to capture the hearts of young readers while encouraging them to appreciate the beauty of nature and the outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Terence the Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories