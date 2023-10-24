Arthur Calinao’s New Book, "Black Heart: Darker Side of Life: Part Two: Within Cell Block ‘8,’" Centers Around a Prisoner's Relationship with His Cellmate, a Priest
Vinemont, AL, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Arthur Calinao, a college graduate with a degree in BSC-BSBA from St. Louis University, Baguio City, Philippines, has completed his most recent book, “Black Heart: Darker Side of Life: Part Two: Within Cell Block ‘8’”: a profound story that follows one man’s experience as he shares a jail cell with a priest named Father Rounier, discovering how the clergyman’s path has led to his own time in prison.
After marrying his wife, Helen, in 1970, author Arthur Calinao migrated to the United States of America that same year and soon after, gained his US citizenship. A father of two and grandfather of four, the author retired from the US airlines and currently resides in Lake George, Vinemont, Alabama, with a slight physical disability. This is his second book published by Fulton Books, the first of which was titled “Black Heart: Darker Side of Life.”
“‘Black Heart Within Cellblock Eight.’ It’s not a punishment but an experience for the future—spending time in a city jail with a seventy-four-year-old Catholic priest, a challenge for the brain, mind-boggling for how much life can turn around, there for the world to know.”
Published by Fulton Books, Arthur Calinao’s book is a riveting, character-driven novel that will leave readers spellbound as they follow Father Rounier’s tale and past choices that have shaped his fate. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Black Heart: Darker Side of Life: Part Two: Within Cell Block ‘8’” is a stirring and emotional journey that readers of all walks of life won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Black Heart: Darker Side of Life: Part Two: Within Cell Block ‘8’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
