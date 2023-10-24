Lilian D. Spriggs’ New Book, "Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children's Story," is the Adorable Tale of a Chihuahua Who Brings Joy to Herself and Others Through Clothes

Recent release “Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children's Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lilian D. Spriggs, is a charming children’s book about a chihuahua named Winnie who loves to wear little shirts. She has a whole array of colored shirts and takes pride in dressing up every day.