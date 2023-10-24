Lilian D. Spriggs’ New Book, "Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children's Story," is the Adorable Tale of a Chihuahua Who Brings Joy to Herself and Others Through Clothes
Recent release “Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children's Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lilian D. Spriggs, is a charming children’s book about a chihuahua named Winnie who loves to wear little shirts. She has a whole array of colored shirts and takes pride in dressing up every day.
Baltimore, MD, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lilian D. Spriggs, an animal lover inspired by her own pets, has completed her new book, “Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children's Story”: a lighthearted and uplifting read about the happiness a pet can bring.
“Once upon a time, there was a little dog,” writes author Lilian D. Spriggs. “Her name is Winnie. She is brown in color. Winnie is a girl dog. She lives in a red brick house, with a man. His name is Mr. Stanley Gray. He takes good care of Winnie. He gives her lots of food to eat and treats her when she does nice things, and he gives her a soft bed to sleep in. Mr. Stanley Gray takes her for walks and takes her for rides in his green car. Winnie is a good dog. She is spoiled and really, really smart. This little dog loves to wear little shirts.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lilian D. Spriggs’ delightful tale follows lovable chihuahua Winnie on her daily adventures. Winnie has shirts in every color of the rainbow, and she enjoys dressing in a different shirt each day. She even keeps a shirt chart to dictate what color shirt she will wear.
Winnie lives with a kind man named Mr. Stanley Gray. She loves going on car rides and walks with him. One day while on a walk, the two come across an orange cat who is mesmerized by Winnie’s shirts. He would like to wear shirts as well but doesn’t know how he’d choose what shirt to wear. Clever Winnie helps her new friend, Mr. Orange Cat, create a shirt chart of his very own. Read more about how Winnie brings happiness to others in the cheerful pages of “Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children’s Story.”
Readers who wish to experience this heartening work can purchase “Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Once upon a time, there was a little dog,” writes author Lilian D. Spriggs. “Her name is Winnie. She is brown in color. Winnie is a girl dog. She lives in a red brick house, with a man. His name is Mr. Stanley Gray. He takes good care of Winnie. He gives her lots of food to eat and treats her when she does nice things, and he gives her a soft bed to sleep in. Mr. Stanley Gray takes her for walks and takes her for rides in his green car. Winnie is a good dog. She is spoiled and really, really smart. This little dog loves to wear little shirts.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lilian D. Spriggs’ delightful tale follows lovable chihuahua Winnie on her daily adventures. Winnie has shirts in every color of the rainbow, and she enjoys dressing in a different shirt each day. She even keeps a shirt chart to dictate what color shirt she will wear.
Winnie lives with a kind man named Mr. Stanley Gray. She loves going on car rides and walks with him. One day while on a walk, the two come across an orange cat who is mesmerized by Winnie’s shirts. He would like to wear shirts as well but doesn’t know how he’d choose what shirt to wear. Clever Winnie helps her new friend, Mr. Orange Cat, create a shirt chart of his very own. Read more about how Winnie brings happiness to others in the cheerful pages of “Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children’s Story.”
Readers who wish to experience this heartening work can purchase “Winnie and Her Little Shirts: A Children's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories