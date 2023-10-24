Author Samuel Gilbert’s New Book, "A Chance to Learn," Explores the Past, Present, and Future Trials That Black Americans Are Forced to Endure Every Single Day
It’s amazing that Mr. Samuel Gilbert has released “A Chance to Learn,” published by Newman Springs Publishing. His book explores years of the past and present struggles that Black Americans are forced to endure, throughout this nation’s history.
Baltimore, MD, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nonetheless, Mr. Samuel Gilbert shares “Greetings!"
“It is truly remarkable that after six decades, I find myself inspired and given the opportunity to delve into the historical and current struggles of Black Americans in the South and various states across this nation. Despite enduring immense hardships, such as poverty, their predicaments are seldom addressed by the media.
“Regrettably I fear that without direct action from politicians who recognize the urgent need for change, these issues will persist, leaving them neglected. They are now hopeful that their struggle can be remedied before White supremacist prejudice attitude toward Black people worsen. I would deeply appreciate it if fellow Americans could spare a moment to peruse this book. I’m confident that you will find the accounts of Black people’s experiences in life and death circumstances intriguing and thought-provoking.
“So, fasten your seatbelts and prepare for a challenging journey through the past present and future. While reading this book maybe unsettling as you venture further into an era that few of us would have survived-enduring the unimaginable conditions of physical and mental enslavement by White supremacist-please know that it is entirely understandable.”
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “A Chance to Learn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
