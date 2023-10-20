Red River Commodities Celebrates 50 Years of “Seed to Table” with One Of A Kind 3-Dimensional Commemorative Art
Red River Commodities unveiled 3-dimensional commemorative art to celebrate their 50th anniversary. One Of A Kind Art Studio transforms everyday objects into personalized works of art that commemorate history, leadership and accomplishments.
Fargo, ND, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Red River Commodities, committed to providing natural products and ingredients of the highest quality to customers around the globe, unveiled One Of A Kind 3-dimensional commemorative art to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Presented at “The Big 50” party, this personalized art was created by Lawrence Romorini. With a vision for sustainability and accountability, Red River Commodities specializes in USA-grown confectionary sunflower and other specialty crops including flax, millet, and pumpkin seeds. Their unique story is now conveyed in lobby art as a lasting legacy.
Measuring 26” x 26” x 4”, this anniversary tribute hangs in a diamond shape and reflects the company’s standards of excellence and the beauty and versatility of Sunflowers. The background structure is a glossy forest green, surrounded by a black frame. Mission, Vision, and Values are engraved in metal in the top three corners, with a dedication message at the base. The gold corners draw the eye toward the 3D Sunflower centerpiece, enhanced with a gold leaf finish.
Underneath the photo of the sunflower field, a metal seed sifter screen displays miniature vials of seeds and crops. Under the shelf, a miniature wood table showcases major Red River products. The yellow ribbon underscores the vignette with the company’s motto: “From Seed to Table since 1973.”
A timeline calls out milestones in satin silver on the four slanted inner sides of the structure. The story flows counterclockwise from the top, circling around the centerpiece and product array. Photos, publications, awards, and memorabilia capture the history, achievements, and Core Values.
Operating from six geographically diverse processing facilities in the US with headquarters in North Dakota, Red River Commodities follows high-quality control standards for cleaning, sorting, grinding, custom roasting, packaging, and pasteurization. The ag processing company sources crops directly from trusted growers and then processes them into products for food manufacturing customers. Products for both people and wildlife are shipped throughout the US and worldwide.
Lawrence Romorini is the founder of One Of A Kind Art Studio, in Silver Spring, Maryland. He transforms everyday objects into personalized works of art that commemorate history, leadership and accomplishments. Red River Commodities joins an extraordinary group whose stories have been showcased in One Of A Kind artwork. They include American Society of Civil Engineers, Golden State Foods, Albertson’s, General Electric, Oprah Winfrey, Marriott, USA TODAY, and Michael Jordan, with many featured on www.oneofakindinc.com
Donna Rome, Studio Director
301-495-3361 ext. 102
www.oneofakindinc.com
