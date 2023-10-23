Author John Wilson’s New Book, "Love Poison," Follows a Passionate Love Affair Between a Thirty-Year-Old Woman and a Boy in His Mid-Teens
Recent release “Love Poison,” from Page Publishing author John Wilson, invites readers to discover what happens when a married thirty-year-old woman begins an affair with a boy in his mid-teens.
Dallas, TX, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Wilson, who was born and raised in Ferriday, Louisiana, has completed his new book, “Love Poison”: a compelling novel about a thirty-year-old woman who begins an extramarital affair with a boy in his mid-teens named Thomas.
In addition to writing “Love Poison,” his first novel, John Wilson enjoys writing inspirational pieces and quotes filled with wisdom.
Wilson writes, “This story is about a young man named Thomas. He has a dark complexion, is slim, and in his midteens. As well as his beautiful seventeen-year-old girlfriend, Grace, in which they are very much in love with each other. Later, as he has reached the countryside, he finds himself involved in a different class of love experience with Edda, and older woman who is thirty years of age. She has a tan complexion, very exquisite, wild and sexy. Her husband, Mike, is twenty eight years older. Yes, all hell broke loose when it was discovered that his wife and the young man were having an affair.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Wilson’s interesting tale invites readers to find out how the story unfolds as the aftermath of this affair impacts everyone involved.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Love Poison” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In addition to writing “Love Poison,” his first novel, John Wilson enjoys writing inspirational pieces and quotes filled with wisdom.
Wilson writes, “This story is about a young man named Thomas. He has a dark complexion, is slim, and in his midteens. As well as his beautiful seventeen-year-old girlfriend, Grace, in which they are very much in love with each other. Later, as he has reached the countryside, he finds himself involved in a different class of love experience with Edda, and older woman who is thirty years of age. She has a tan complexion, very exquisite, wild and sexy. Her husband, Mike, is twenty eight years older. Yes, all hell broke loose when it was discovered that his wife and the young man were having an affair.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Wilson’s interesting tale invites readers to find out how the story unfolds as the aftermath of this affair impacts everyone involved.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Love Poison” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories