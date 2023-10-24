Author Kimberly Larsen’s New Book. "His Dead Mother’s Ashes," Follows Nick as He Deals with the Devastating Aftermath of His Mother’s Passing
Recent release “His Dead Mother’s Ashes,” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Larsen, is a gripping novel that introduces Nick, whose ninety-year-old mother passes quietly from a stroke, leaving him five acres and three homes outside Santa Fe.
New York, NY, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Larsen has completed her new book, “His Dead Mother’s Ashes”: a captivating novel that follows Nick as he navigates the changes in his life following his mother’s passing.
After Nick’s ninety-year-old mother passes quietly from a stroke, he inherits five acres and three homes outside Santa Fe without a clue as to what to do next. An old girlfriend from Colorado shows up to help him sort through closets and his life and figure out what to do next. Nick’s infatuation with her escalates when she meets a handsome Mexican artist who has taken up residence in Santa Fe. Nick’s past, which includes a murder that he might have been responsible for when he lived in Mexico but doesn’t remember, as well as the case of one Jane Doe who was found in an alley after Nick spent a weekend in New Orleans, quickly catches up with him when the artist senses his new girlfriend may be in danger.
Author Kimberly Larsen writes, “His mother’s ashes sat in the tin box in the middle of the bed inside the plastic envelope just as they were when handed to him by the woman at the mortuary. The box lay on top of the neatly-made bed where she’d spent her last night alive as if she might pull back the covers and turn in for the night with a cup of tea and a book. The pills on the nightstand told the story of her failing health. The old tube-type television remained perched on the swivel stand on the other side of the room. The remote on her bedside stand sat next to a lamp as if to suggest that her making a selection might still be an option.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Larsen’s mesmerizing tale invites readers to discover how Nick’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating can purchase "His Dead Mother's Ashes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
