Author Ranay Richards’s New Book, "Bound by Secrets," Follows a Young Woman's Apprehensive Relationship with the Only Man Who Might be Able to Save Her from an Abusive Ex

Recent release “Bound by Secrets,” from Page Publishing author Ranay Richards, is a captivating story of a young woman who finds herself trapped in an abusive and controlling relationship. Desperate to escape, Shauna reaches out to the one man who might be able to help her, but fears that he may end up being just as dangerous as her ex-boyfriend, and doubts whether she will ever truly be free.