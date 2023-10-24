Author Ranay Richards’s New Book, "Bound by Secrets," Follows a Young Woman's Apprehensive Relationship with the Only Man Who Might be Able to Save Her from an Abusive Ex
Recent release “Bound by Secrets,” from Page Publishing author Ranay Richards, is a captivating story of a young woman who finds herself trapped in an abusive and controlling relationship. Desperate to escape, Shauna reaches out to the one man who might be able to help her, but fears that he may end up being just as dangerous as her ex-boyfriend, and doubts whether she will ever truly be free.
New York, NY, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ranay Richards, a mother and grandmother who resides in the Pacific Northwest and holds a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her new book, “Bound by Secrets”: a gripping tale that follows a young girl who gets swept up into a relationship with a deceptively charming man that harbors dark intentions, and soon finds herself desperate to escape his controlling grasp.
Richards shares, “Shauna Brayson is a naive teenage girl. During a brief summer encounter, she is casually introduced to Jim Crandall, an arrogant, experienced young man seven years her senior. Never having dated before, she finds him charming and exciting. Little does she know that Jim's subtle controlling nature will eventually lead her down a dark path that will alter her life forever.
“Their union is filled with hardships and abuse, heartbreak and tears. Following a bitter quarrel, Jim tragically dies in an unexpected accident. Reeling from Jim's sudden death, Shauna abruptly finds herself facing financial ruin and life-threatening danger. With nowhere to turn, she reaches out to an affluent stranger, Ryan Randolph.
“But who is this man…this handsome stranger? Shauna is tortured by suspicions and insecurities. Will he guard her secrets? Can he protect her from harm? What does the future hold for her? Will she always be indebted to him? Does she have a choice, or will she forever be…bound by secrets?”
Published by Page Publishing, Ranay Richards’s thrilling novel will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Shauna navigates her relationship with the mysterious Ryan, wary of his promises for a better life and worried she may end up under his control as she was with Jim. Expertly paced and character driven, “Bound by Secrets” is a spellbinding tale that will leave readers desperate for more with each turn of the page as Shauna’s journey spirals into an unknown future.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Bound by Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Richards shares, “Shauna Brayson is a naive teenage girl. During a brief summer encounter, she is casually introduced to Jim Crandall, an arrogant, experienced young man seven years her senior. Never having dated before, she finds him charming and exciting. Little does she know that Jim's subtle controlling nature will eventually lead her down a dark path that will alter her life forever.
“Their union is filled with hardships and abuse, heartbreak and tears. Following a bitter quarrel, Jim tragically dies in an unexpected accident. Reeling from Jim's sudden death, Shauna abruptly finds herself facing financial ruin and life-threatening danger. With nowhere to turn, she reaches out to an affluent stranger, Ryan Randolph.
“But who is this man…this handsome stranger? Shauna is tortured by suspicions and insecurities. Will he guard her secrets? Can he protect her from harm? What does the future hold for her? Will she always be indebted to him? Does she have a choice, or will she forever be…bound by secrets?”
Published by Page Publishing, Ranay Richards’s thrilling novel will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Shauna navigates her relationship with the mysterious Ryan, wary of his promises for a better life and worried she may end up under his control as she was with Jim. Expertly paced and character driven, “Bound by Secrets” is a spellbinding tale that will leave readers desperate for more with each turn of the page as Shauna’s journey spirals into an unknown future.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Bound by Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories