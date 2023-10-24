Author Jeffrey Gale’s New Book, "The Secret of Redemption," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Father and Daughter on Simultaneous Journeys of Remembrance
Recent release “The Secret of Redemption,” the sequel to "The Ballad of East and West," from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Gale, invites readers to follow along as a father and daughter embark upon a journey of remembrance, face the challenges of the present, envision a brighter future for humanity, and discover the real secret of redemption.
Merrick, NY, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Gale, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri has completed his new book, “The Secret of Redemption,” the sequel to "The Ballad of East and West." It is a captivating novel that follows Rabbi Levin and his daughter, Bracha, as they both navigate the current sociopolitical climate.
It is November 2013, nearly thirty years after Rabbi Levin taught and comforted refusenik families in the former Soviet Union and presided over the twinning of his bat mitzvah student, Simone Da Costa, with Sanna Tsivkin of Leningrad. Rabbi Levin is currently serving a synagogue in northern Manhattan which consists of a substantial number of Holocaust survivors. As his congregation observes the seventy-fifth anniversary of Kristallnacht, he is acutely aware of hatred of the “other” in America. Inequality, discrimination, segregation, violence against racial minorities, anti-Semitic incidents, and anti-immigrant bias were in full force. ICE was bearing down hard upon illegal immigrants. Many have taken refuge in religious institutions to avoid deportation and family separation. The ghosts of 1938 have reappeared on the synagogue’s doorstep. Both Kristallnacht and its aftermath and the plight of Soviet Jewry seem as if they had only happened yesterday.
Thousands of miles away, Rabbi Levin’s daughter, Bracha, engages in graduate work at Hebrew University in Jerusalem and works for a human rights organization. She is on the front lines of the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict. As a lover of Zion who is saddened by acts of terrorism perpetrated against her people, she witnesses prejudice and violations of human rights and becomes disillusioned.
Upon graduation from University City High School, author Jeffrey Gale attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He majored in political science and spent his junior year at the European Study Centre in Luxembourg. Upon graduating cum laude in 1975, he moved to London, England.
After ordination, Rabbi Gale served the Southend and District Reform Synagogue and the Settlement Synagogue. While in England, he served on the reform movement’s music committee and the Soviet Jewry committee. His visits to the Soviet Union in the early 1980s to teach and comfort refuseniks were highlights of his rabbinate in London. Rabbi Gale returned to North America in 1984 and served congregations in Jackson, Michigan, Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Regina, Saskatchewan. From 1998 to 2022, he served three congregations in the New York area—Wantagh, Washington Heights, and Flushing. Rabbi Gale is currently retired. Throughout his career, community relations, interfaith programming, and social causes such as civil rights and immigration are very dear to his heart.
Rabbi Gale is married to Dr. Tsiporah Shore, the associate director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital, and has two adult children, Leanne and Joshua.
Rabbi Gale writes: In the movie West Side Story, two star-crossed lovers, a Pole and a Puerto Rican, gazed passionately at each other on opposite sides of a fire escape grate. Perhaps the directors of Grace Afternoon School, Anton and Maria experienced the same in their youth. Thirty years ago, Katarina and I, children of the Cold War who grew up on opposites of the Iron Curtain, held hands in Paris and Cambridge. Simone and Sanna held hands on opposite sides of the Berlin Wall. More recently, Bracha and Anwar held hands with the separation barrier at their backs. The children of Congregation Rodef Tzedek held hands with the children of Grace Afternoon School within the invisible walls of Broadway. On June 12, 1997, President Reagan once said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” Other walls must be torn down as well. In New York, its residents must cross Broadway. In Jerusalem, Israelis and Palestinians must freely cross the separation barrier. Maybe someday it will come down and become an anachronism like the Berlin Wall. It’s time to build bridges instead. Hatred and distrust of the other creates walls. Only love can build a bridge.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Gale’s memorable work invites readers to discover how Rabbi Levin and Bracha’s stories unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “The Secret of Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
