ASIX Unveils AX88179B: Instantly Experience Driverless USB Ethernet Connectivity
ASIX launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” This solution eliminates the need for annoying driver download and installation steps, enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience.
Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With USB interfaces becoming ubiquitous in various smart mobile devices, USB Ethernet controllers provide an ideal solution for customers seeking portable, high-speed, stable, and reliable wired networking. To meet the demands of modern users for simple and convenient network connections, ASIX Electronics Corporation (TWSE:3169) today launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution -- “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” Users can instantly experience driverless USB Ethernet connectivity by using ASIX’s AX88179B USB 3.2 to Gigabit Ethernet controller solution.
ASIX introduces the latest AX88179B USB 3.2 to Gigabit Ethernet controller solution, offering users a seamless way to establish Gigabit Ethernet wired network connections via the convenient USB 3.2 interface. The AX88179B boasts exceptional cross-platform compatibility, supporting inbox network drivers on major operating systems, including Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc., and also compatible to the native CDC-NCM driver of iOS/iPadOS/macOS and Linux operating systems. The driverless installation feature makes it effortless for users to enjoy a hassle-free plug-and-play networking experience. In addition, AX88179B supports advanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP) feature for those specific applications requiring precise time synchronization capabilities.
The AX88179B is a high-integrated, easy-design and cost-efficient USB Ethernet controller solution. It is suitable for various smart home and office network applications, which require establishing Gigabit Ethernet network connectivity through the USB 3.2 interface, such as laptops, USB Ethernet dongles, docking stations, smart mobile device cradles, POS terminals, game consoles, smart cameras, set-top boxes, 5G/LTE router, and embedded systems with USB 3.2 interface. Instantly experience driverless USB Ethernet connectivity, powered by ASIX AX88179B USB 3.2 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.
