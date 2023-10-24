Anna Bright’s Newly Released "A Calming Effect" is a Heartfelt Collection of Devotionals Originally Crafted for a Local Newspaper
“A Calming Effect: A Collection of Devotionals to Teach, Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage With Scenes of Nature,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Bright, is a thoughtful arrangement of inspiring columns that will resonate with many through universal spiritual truths.
Walterboro, SC, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Calming Effect: A Collection of Devotionals to Teach, Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage With Scenes of Nature”: a compassionate message of encouragement and comfort. “A Calming Effect: A Collection of Devotionals to Teach, Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage With Scenes of Nature” is the creation of published author Anna Bright, who is married to a retired educator, photographer, and retiree of the United States Army. Anna is the proud mother of three sons, one stepdaughter, one stepson, a stepdaughter-in-law, and grandmother of five “special little ones.”
Bright shares, “A Calming Effect is a compilation of my first year of articles, one for each week, that I wrote for a column in one of my local newspapers. My topics range from others’ and my personal experiences to those of life in general. Each article is supported by one or more scriptures, and most of them include an illustration to further explain the main points. The overall purpose, however, is to teach, inspire, motivate, and encourage others to stay connected with the Lord because everything will be all right in His time.
“During the time that I was writing this column, so many of my readers motivated and encouraged me to continue because they looked forward to my weekly articles. Many others have been led to Christ/recommitted their lives to Christ as a result. Each week, I relied on God to lead me with what He wanted me to tell His people. I chose the title A Calming Effect because when I am around God’s creation of water, it brings a peaceful calm over me that is indescribable. When I need a hefty boost of encouragement, my husband and I head to the ocean! The feel of the cool breeze from the water and the beauty of it just mesmerize me. When I look at the ocean, I always say, 'How can anyone say there is no God!' Only God could create such a beautiful phenomenon, with such a calming effect. Therefore, my desire is that my weekly devotionals in this book will have a calming effect on those who read them. Each week I ended my articles with this one-liner: 'Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!' This collection of inspirational devotionals ends with an epilogue: 'Love Transcends Hate: A Personal Perspective on the Emanuel 9 Massacre.' This tragic event shook the globe. Eyes around the world were on Charleston, South Carolina. What dignity displayed in the face of such horrific adversity! I just had to share with the world my emotions and my take on such a tragedy, never to be forgotten.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Bright’s new book will encourage readers to find comfort and motivation in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Calming Effect: A Collection of Devotionals to Teach, Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage With Scenes of Nature” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Calming Effect: A Collection of Devotionals to Teach, Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage With Scenes of Nature,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
