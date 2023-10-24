Mandy Bellamy’s Newly Released “HELP! I Can’t Find My Tiara” is a Delightful Tale of Discovering One’s Value in God
“HELP! I Can’t Find My Tiara,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mandy Bellamy, is an enjoyable tale of a young girl on a mission to find what will make her valuable in the eyes of God and finding that she was searching in all the wrong places.
Fort Worth, TX, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “HELP! I Can’t Find My Tiara”: a heartwarming story of inherent value. “HELP! I Can’t Find My Tiara” is the creation of published author Mandy Bellamy, who lives in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, near her four children, where she also enjoys time with her three grandchildren.
Bellamy shares, “As a young girl growing up, Janie had always been told she was the beloved daughter of the Most High King. Although she believes this, she begins to struggle with believing he will be disappointed in her when she meets him.
“Janie begins her journey seeking her worth based on her peers’ valuation of her, believing that if they find her worthy, then her Father will also find her worthy of the tiara she seeks to please him.
“Finally, after many failed attempts to find her worthiness, Janie desperately cries out to her Father to confess her unworthiness and is shocked to find that her desperation is what brought her to meet her Father for the first time, revealing to her that her true value and worth was always in being a beloved daughter of the Most High King and not something she could ever earn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mandy Bellamy’s new book brings perspective to what is truly important and the dangers of becoming enamored of worldly praise and trends.
Consumers can purchase “HELP! I Can’t Find My Tiara” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HELP! I Can’t Find My Tiara,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bellamy shares, “As a young girl growing up, Janie had always been told she was the beloved daughter of the Most High King. Although she believes this, she begins to struggle with believing he will be disappointed in her when she meets him.
“Janie begins her journey seeking her worth based on her peers’ valuation of her, believing that if they find her worthy, then her Father will also find her worthy of the tiara she seeks to please him.
“Finally, after many failed attempts to find her worthiness, Janie desperately cries out to her Father to confess her unworthiness and is shocked to find that her desperation is what brought her to meet her Father for the first time, revealing to her that her true value and worth was always in being a beloved daughter of the Most High King and not something she could ever earn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mandy Bellamy’s new book brings perspective to what is truly important and the dangers of becoming enamored of worldly praise and trends.
Consumers can purchase “HELP! I Can’t Find My Tiara” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HELP! I Can’t Find My Tiara,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories