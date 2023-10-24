Dr. Becky Rouse-Curry’s Newly Released "God’s Love Through the Eyes of a Teacher" is a Reflective Memoir Meant to Inspire and Encourage
“God’s Love Through the Eyes of a Teacher,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Becky Rouse-Curry, is an engaging look into the challenges and blessings experienced as a career educator.
Jeffersonville, GA, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Love Through the Eyes of a Teacher”: a touching biographical work that layers messages of encouragement and faith throughout. “God’s Love Through the Eyes of a Teacher” is the creation of published author Dr. Becky Rouse-Curry, a devout Christian, educator, mother and writer. She has a love for children that exceeds expectations. Her service to her community includes a walk for cancer, a cardiovascular drive, and delivering food to the elderly. Her biggest weakness is saying no to anyone in need. She can’t. Dr. Curry lives in Jeffersonville, Georgia, with her daughter.
Dr. Rouse-Curry shares, “This book is about the life and times of Dr. Becky Rouse-Curry as an educator in the Twiggs County school system. She faced many trials and tribulations; however, her faith in God brought her through all her situations. She is retired now, but she appreciates each challenge because it made her stronger in the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Becky Rouse-Curry’s new book offers readers insightful guidance and a message of comfort as the author reflects on her most cherished and difficult experiences.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Love Through the Eyes of a Teacher” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Love Through the Eyes of a Teacher,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
