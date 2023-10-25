Anthony (Andy) Griffin’s Newly Released "Decoding Prophecy" is an Insightful Study of Scripture Detailing What is to Come
“Decoding Prophecy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony (Andy) Griffin, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to better understand God’s word on the coming days through clear, articulate presentation.
Fort Myers, FL, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Decoding Prophecy”: a potent reminder of the knowledge and insight one can gain from studying scripture. “Decoding Prophecy” is the creation of published author Anthony (Andy) Griffin, a dedicated husband and passionate follower of Christ who has served in varying roles for multiple congregations.
Griffin shares, “As small children growing up, our parents would try to focus on being prepared for the future. In our preparation, we learned that there were a lot of uncertainties. The one thing that we can be certain of is Bible prophecies. Of the many prophecies of the Bible, more than three hundred messianic prophecies (prophecies concerning Christ) have been fulfilled. Also, prophecies about the course of world history and the rise and fall of world powers have been fulfilled. Prophecies that have been fulfilled should be an encouragement of what remains to be fulfilled. This book is written for the layperson to outline what will be in the last days so that we can be better prepared.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony (Andy) Griffin’s new book shares a comforting message of God’s constancy as prophetic scripture is explored.
Consumers can purchase “Decoding Prophecy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Decoding Prophecy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
