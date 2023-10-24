Amy Mayfield Wharton’s New Book, “Lord, Am I in a Cult?” is a Compelling Story of How the Author Freed Herself from Spiritual Abuse & Manipulation of a Dictating Pastor
Norlina, NC, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amy Mayfield Wharton, a wife, mother, and true worshiper who has been operating in ministry for twenty years, has completed her most recent book, “Lord, Am I in a Cult?”: a powerful true story that documents the author’s experience as she and her family realized the church they were involved in was being led by a deceitful pastor, and needed to get out in order to save themselves.
“Can you imagine being deceived and manipulated by someone that is supposed to have your best interest in mind?” writes Wharton. “Can you imagine putting so much trust and faith in a person to the point he/she has been made an idol? Can you imagine being in a place where you thought you were serving God, but when the blinders come off in reality man was being served? Can you imagine belonging to a church that the leader has turned into a cult? I can. How could I be sitting under a false prophet in sheep's clothing (Matthew 7:15 KJV)? Why didn't I see the fruit of this leader (Matthew 7:16 KJV)? So many broken marriages, broken families, and adultery was the reputation of this ministry.
“When my eyes were opened to the truth, I knew it was time to get out. That's when it seemed my whole world was turned upside down. It felt as though I was fighting for my life. I began to get ostracized, criticized, talked about, gaslighted, mentally abused, emotionally abused, and this leader had subtly divided my home. I had to hold on to God for dear life. O Lord, could I overcome this brokenness? O Lord, could I overcome this deceitfulness?”
Published by Fulton Books, Amy Mayfield Wharton’s book is a profound story of hope and healing that will reveal how the Lord will always be there for his true followers to provide the strength it takes to stand against those that wish to twist his messages and name for their own agenda. Thought-provoking and compelling, Wharton shares her story of fighting for her truth and freedom in the hopes of helping others that may find themselves in similar situations with no way out.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lord, Am I in a Cult?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Can you imagine being deceived and manipulated by someone that is supposed to have your best interest in mind?” writes Wharton. “Can you imagine putting so much trust and faith in a person to the point he/she has been made an idol? Can you imagine being in a place where you thought you were serving God, but when the blinders come off in reality man was being served? Can you imagine belonging to a church that the leader has turned into a cult? I can. How could I be sitting under a false prophet in sheep's clothing (Matthew 7:15 KJV)? Why didn't I see the fruit of this leader (Matthew 7:16 KJV)? So many broken marriages, broken families, and adultery was the reputation of this ministry.
“When my eyes were opened to the truth, I knew it was time to get out. That's when it seemed my whole world was turned upside down. It felt as though I was fighting for my life. I began to get ostracized, criticized, talked about, gaslighted, mentally abused, emotionally abused, and this leader had subtly divided my home. I had to hold on to God for dear life. O Lord, could I overcome this brokenness? O Lord, could I overcome this deceitfulness?”
Published by Fulton Books, Amy Mayfield Wharton’s book is a profound story of hope and healing that will reveal how the Lord will always be there for his true followers to provide the strength it takes to stand against those that wish to twist his messages and name for their own agenda. Thought-provoking and compelling, Wharton shares her story of fighting for her truth and freedom in the hopes of helping others that may find themselves in similar situations with no way out.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lord, Am I in a Cult?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories