Jim Bowman’s New Book "Our American Being, Righteously Free" Takes a Look at the Issues Facing America Without the Constraint of the Political Binary Dividing the Nation
Ormond Beach, FL, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jim Bowman, a veteran of Vietnam, has completed his most recent book, “Our American Being, Righteously Free”: a fascinating discussion that tackles the ongoing challenges facing the nation, and why Americans must discard their single party identities to join together and address the issues that threaten our constitutional republic and the freedoms for all Americans.
Raised in and around the Philadelphia area, author Jim Bowman is a seventy-eight-year-old retired boilermaker who briefly attended college before being drafted in the US Army and serving in Vietnam. The author is a proud father of two and grandfather of three and is a self-taught writer with over thirty years of experience. Currently, the author has resided in Ormond Beach, Florida, for over twenty years and in his spare time enjoys playing golf.
Bowman writes, “The purpose of this book is to raise the public’s curiosity and interest so as to produce a better understanding and appreciation of our nation’s overall being. This, in turn, should produce a more singular identity for unifying and improving our country.
“This humble effort will discuss the many influences and issues, which are tearing apart our American fabric. My approach may seem out of the so-called mainstream, even infuriating at times, but this perception reflects just how far off course we have drifted from our origins of freedom and individual liberty.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jim Bowman’s book aims to inspire both a grateful renewal of both individual responsibility and constitutional allegiance that can represent the initial doses leading to American cure. By sharing his writings, the author hopes to encourage readers to take a hard look at their nation, understand the threats to their constitutional liberty, and realize that something must be done in order to keep America free.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Our American Being, Righteously Free” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
