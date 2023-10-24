Author Dianna Finn’s Book, "Mother and Daughter of the Earth," is an Assortment of Poems Designed to Awaken Readers to the Evils of the World and Rise Above Them

Recent release “Mother and Daughter of the Earth: Personal Perceptions of the Homeless; the Unloved and the Loved; Men, Women, and Children; of the Young and the Old… in Verse and in Song,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dianna Finn, explores the ongoing issues of the world through poetry, offering inspiration to help readers chose to overcome bigotry and bitterness every single day.