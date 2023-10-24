Author Dianna Finn’s Book, "Mother and Daughter of the Earth," is an Assortment of Poems Designed to Awaken Readers to the Evils of the World and Rise Above Them
Recent release “Mother and Daughter of the Earth: Personal Perceptions of the Homeless; the Unloved and the Loved; Men, Women, and Children; of the Young and the Old… in Verse and in Song,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dianna Finn, explores the ongoing issues of the world through poetry, offering inspiration to help readers chose to overcome bigotry and bitterness every single day.
Fellsmere, FL, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dianna Finn, a resident of Connecticut and Florida who has great empathy for the state of affairs in the world today, has completed her new book, “Mother and Daughter of the Earth: Personal Perceptions of the Homeless; the Unloved and the Loved; Men, Women, and Children; of the Young and the Old… in Verse and in Song”: a powerful collection of poems and other ruminations that aim to encourage readers towards ending violence and prejudice in the world, instead working towards a goal of peace and understanding.
“Are you homeless…unloved…loved?” writes Dianna. “Will you journey with me to the depths of despair? Will you journey with me to the heights of joy … to a spiritual awakening of the good in every man? Please come with me.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dianna Finn’s enthralling tale is a thought-provoking call to action that demands justice and humanity in a world seemingly filled with manmade evils such as hate, poverty, and prejudice. Eye-opening and heartfelt, Dianna uses her incredible gift of prose to help bring readers together, aiming to inspire love and healing in a divided world.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Mother and Daughter of the Earth: Personal Perceptions of the Homeless; the Unloved and the Loved; Men, Women, and Children; of the Young and the Old… in Verse and in Song” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market.
