Author Wyoming Rossett’s New Book, "If an Astronaut Farted During a Spacewalk," is a Riotous Series of Puns, Jokes, and Trivia to Help Bring Levity and Laughs to Readers
Recent release “If an Astronaut Farted During a Spacewalk: The Ultimate Collection of Conundrums, Oxymorons, Paradoxi, Puns, Valuable Trivia, and General Advice for Living,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wyoming Rossett, is a combination of jokes written by the author over the years that's sure to bring joy and levity into the lives of readers.
Glendale, AZ, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wyoming Rossett, who has worked in both television production and education, has completed his new book, “If an Astronaut Farted During a Spacewalk: The Ultimate Collection of Conundrums, Oxymorons, Paradoxi, Puns, Valuable Trivia, and General Advice for Living”: a hilarious and side-splitting series of jokes, riddles, and other comedic writings to help readers laugh and learn not to take life so seriously.
A native of Staten Island, author Wyoming Rossett has balanced two career paths at the same time for most of his life, one of which was in television production, where he has worked in just about every crew position there was, from producer, to director, scriptwriter, camera operator, and editor of hundreds of programs. His other occupational track was teaching part- and full-time as an assistant professor at many colleges and universities, including Austin Community College, San Antonio College, Great Basin College of Nevada, the University of Hawaii, Lincoln University of Missouri, and the University of Phoenix. The author has always worked as a publicist in the marketing department at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, where he wrote for the base newspaper, was webmaster, performed digital photography and videography, and wrote for the base commander. In his spare time, the author enjoys acting in comedies, dramas, and musicals in his local community theater.
“If an Astronaut Farted During a Spacewalk” came about after years of telling jokes and making hilarious puns on online forums for fans of the television series, “Lost in Space.” As Rossett explains, “The group usually responded favorably to my witty observations and remembered them because of my unique first name, ‘Wyoming.’ To make them even more memorable, after I signed each post with my name, I would put a humorous or thought-provoking statement that had nothing to do with nothing. In a short time, I became famous for these one- or two-liners, which the rest of the participants soon nicknamed ‘Wyisms.’ Soon after, they got renamed by the group, calling them ‘Wy’s Cracks,’ Many people encouraged me to collect them and turn them into a book by that name. I silently did collect them but did nothing with them until recently.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wyoming Rossett’s hilarious jokes will take readers on a captivating journey around the world of the bizarre and unanswerable questions posed by the author, as well as crazy facts, puns, and axioms that will bring joy and humor into one’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “If an Astronaut Farted During a Spacewalk: The Ultimate Collection of Conundrums, Oxymorons, Paradoxi, Puns, Valuable Trivia, and General Advice for Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
