Author Wyoming Rossett’s New Book, "If an Astronaut Farted During a Spacewalk," is a Riotous Series of Puns, Jokes, and Trivia to Help Bring Levity and Laughs to Readers

Recent release “If an Astronaut Farted During a Spacewalk: The Ultimate Collection of Conundrums, Oxymorons, Paradoxi, Puns, Valuable Trivia, and General Advice for Living,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wyoming Rossett, is a combination of jokes written by the author over the years that's sure to bring joy and levity into the lives of readers.