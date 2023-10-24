Author Bridget Diane Dewey Munger’s New Book, "Northern Spark," is a Faith-Affirming Children’s Story That Encourages Readers to Follow Jesus Christ
Recent release “Northern Spark,” from Covenant Books author Bridget Diane Dewey Munger, is an inspirational children’s story that reminds readers that Jesus Christ is the path to personal growth.
Herriman, UT, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bridget Diane Dewey Munger has completed her new book, “Northern Spark”: an enlightening children’s story that seeks to help shift focus away from internal battles and onto the Savior.
A little star, oblivious to his own value and intimidated by others, feels his light slipping away. Drifting aimlessly, he finds solace and guidance as the wise North Star leads him to his true potential. As his focus shifts from his own insecurities to the tiny baby in the stable below, his potential bursts forth, spreading an unforgettable light to all the world.
Author Bridget Diane Dewey Munger grew up among the evergreens of Spokane, Washington, traipsing after her three older brothers and joining any adventure they would let her in on. As the only girl and the youngest, she learned to hold her own, love sports, and enjoy the great outdoors. However, her mother made sure she was always dressed in pink and lace. When she and her brothers left for school each day, they were expected to give their mother a high five and say, “Remember who you are, where you came from, what you stand for. I love you, and have a nice day!”
After graduating with her associate degree in high school, she attended Brigham Young University, which led her to a career teaching second grade for almost a decade. Then she met the love of her life, who whisked her off to Flagstaff, Arizona. There, she attended Northern Arizona University and earned a master’s degree in educational psychology with an emphasis on human relations. She then began her life as a mother of four. She currently resides in Herriman, Utah, with the coolest family on the planet, including her husband, Jake, and four children: McKenzie, Jacey, Maverick, and Jewel. She spends her time teaching, speaking, volunteering, writing, reading, organizing, reorganizing, and learning anything and everything she can.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bridget Diane Dewey Munger’s new book encourages readers to allow the spark to ignite the potential within them and those they love.
Readers can purchase “Northern Spark” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
