Author Karen Cochran Beaulieu’s New Book, “Moments that Matter; A Life Changing Companion Journey Guide for Caregiver Support Groups or Individual Study,” is Released
Recent release “Moments that Matter Journey Guide,” is an important companion to Covenant Books author Karen Cochran Beaulieu’s first book, “Moments that Matter; A roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.” These guides are used together for support groups or individual study with focus on education, self-care, personal reflection, and spiritual growth. The Moment-Method is taught to bring joy to caregivers and their loved ones on the caregiver journey.
Wildwood, FL, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen Cochran Beaulieu, who led life enrichment activities in senior healthcare communities for fifteen years, has completed her new book, “Moments that Matter; A Life Changing Companion Journey Guide for Caregiver Support Groups or Individual Study”: a poignant tool to help caregivers and their loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, and other illnesses. This companion Journey Guide is designed to be used together with her first book, “Moments that Matter; A roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.” The focus of these studies is education, encouragement, and self-care.
Author Karen Cochran Beaulieu’s ten-year personal journey caring for her mother and father-in-law included experiences in assisted living, memory care communities, 24/7 COVID 19 home care, hospice, and the intentional making of a multitude of moments that mattered. Beaulieu offers speaking engagements, workshops, and staff training to many organizations, and works as a contributing caregiver columnist for D-R media newspapers. Currently, the author lives in central Florida, where she facilitates a nationwide Zoom Caregiver Support Group.
“A caregiver’s wounds are many,” writes Beaulieu. “Physical strain, anger, guilt, and grief can be daily stressors. Sharing your personal story with group members, as well as hearing theirs, helps to restore brokenness and brings healing.
“God is the great healer and guide on our journey. He is our strength when we are weary, our hope when we are discouraged, and our encourager when the stress of caregiving weighs us down. He allows us to find joy in the journey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Cochran Beaulieu’s “Moments that Matter” books draw upon the author’s years of experience in working with those with memory loss to provide vital tips and techniques that will assist caregivers as they create enriching moments and activities that will help their patients live more fulfilling lives.
Readers can purchase “Moments that Matter; A Life Changing Companion Journey Guide for Caregiver Support Groups or Individual Study” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
