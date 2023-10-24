Author Karen Cochran Beaulieu’s New Book, “Moments that Matter; A Life Changing Companion Journey Guide for Caregiver Support Groups or Individual Study,” is Released

Recent release “Moments that Matter Journey Guide,” is an important companion to Covenant Books author Karen Cochran Beaulieu’s first book, “Moments that Matter; A roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.” These guides are used together for support groups or individual study with focus on education, self-care, personal reflection, and spiritual growth. The Moment-Method is taught to bring joy to caregivers and their loved ones on the caregiver journey.