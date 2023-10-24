Author Parsley Thyme’s New Book, "Dining Room Kingdom: How to Set a Table," is Designed to Help Young Readers Understand Proper Silverware Placement During Dinner Time
Recent release “Dining Room Kingdom: How to Set a Table,” from Covenant Books author Parsley Thyme, is a delightful story that follows the citizens of the Dining Room Kingdom as they prepare for their roles during the evening's meal. Through Thyme’s story, readers of all ages will discover where different utensils belong when preparing the dinner table.
New York, NY, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Parsley Thyme, who enjoys reading, sewing, camping with her husband, and laughing with her family and friends, has completed her new book, “Dining Room Kingdom: How to Set a Table”: a charming tale that brings the dinner table to life in order to help readers learn how to properly prepare a place setting.
Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, where she loved dancing in the rain and setting the dining room table, author Parsley Thyme moved to Idaho where she graduated from Boise State University. She married her Idaho-grown husband and together, they adopted three beautiful children, survived the teenage years, and loved them all the way through to adulthood.
Thyme shares, “There is turmoil in the Dining Room Kingdom. There is a big feast tonight, but not everyone is happy with the role they play. Will they all discover their proper place to make the banquet a success?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Parsley Thyme’s new book is an engaging story that helps to demystify the correct placement for all the silverware at dinner, from salad forks to the dinner spoon, in an easy-to-follow tale that will capture the imaginations of young readers with colorful artwork and a dynamic cast of characters.
Readers can purchase “Dining Room Kingdom: How to Set a Table” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, where she loved dancing in the rain and setting the dining room table, author Parsley Thyme moved to Idaho where she graduated from Boise State University. She married her Idaho-grown husband and together, they adopted three beautiful children, survived the teenage years, and loved them all the way through to adulthood.
Thyme shares, “There is turmoil in the Dining Room Kingdom. There is a big feast tonight, but not everyone is happy with the role they play. Will they all discover their proper place to make the banquet a success?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Parsley Thyme’s new book is an engaging story that helps to demystify the correct placement for all the silverware at dinner, from salad forks to the dinner spoon, in an easy-to-follow tale that will capture the imaginations of young readers with colorful artwork and a dynamic cast of characters.
Readers can purchase “Dining Room Kingdom: How to Set a Table” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories