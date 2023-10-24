Author Parsley Thyme’s New Book, "Dining Room Kingdom: How to Set a Table," is Designed to Help Young Readers Understand Proper Silverware Placement During Dinner Time

Recent release “Dining Room Kingdom: How to Set a Table,” from Covenant Books author Parsley Thyme, is a delightful story that follows the citizens of the Dining Room Kingdom as they prepare for their roles during the evening's meal. Through Thyme’s story, readers of all ages will discover where different utensils belong when preparing the dinner table.