Author Ryan Seagert’s New Book, “Relationship Hell In the 21st Century and How to Cope,” Explores the Prominent Issues That Often Lead to the End of a Partnership
Recent release “Relationship Hell In the 21st Century and How to Cope,” from Page Publishing author Ryan Seagert, is a thoughtful look at how relationships and gender roles have changed within the modern age, and the ways in which these changes have generated new problems that romantic partners either must overcome or learn to move on from a union that simple does not work for them.
Rochester, IN, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Seagert, who grew up on a farm in southeast Michigan and enjoys sports, movies, plays, and musicals, has completed his new book, “Relationship Hell In the 21st Century and How to Cope”: a fascinating look at the many problems that modern relationships face, and how to overcome these trials to find happiness and fulfillment in a partnership, as well as a series of interviews with women discussing their failed relationships and why they fell apart.
“This book is about the problems that women between the ages of eighteen and eighty will or have encountered throughout their lives,” writes Seagert. “It gives advice on how to solve these problems and how to avoid them in the future. This book gives practical advice on how to solve relationship problems and to live your best life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ryan Seagert’s enlightening guide to relationships will help readers discover the red flags they may have in their own partnerships, but don’t quite realize it yet. Through his writings and interviews, Seagert hopes to encourage people to focus on their happiness in life, even if it means single, and not to settle for a partner until they truly find the right one.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Relationship Hell In the 21st Century and How to Cope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
