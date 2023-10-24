Author Ryan Seagert’s New Book, “Relationship Hell In the 21st Century and How to Cope,” Explores the Prominent Issues That Often Lead to the End of a Partnership

Recent release “Relationship Hell In the 21st Century and How to Cope,” from Page Publishing author Ryan Seagert, is a thoughtful look at how relationships and gender roles have changed within the modern age, and the ways in which these changes have generated new problems that romantic partners either must overcome or learn to move on from a union that simple does not work for them.