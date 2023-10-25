Author Yeshua Ruban’s New Book, "Time Tags: My Spiritual Adventures," is a Stunning Journey Through the Author's Past That Have Helped Define His Spiritual Worldview
Recent release “Time Tags: My Spiritual Adventures,” from Page Publishing author Yeshua Ruban, is a powerful assortment of short stories that reflect upon the author’s spiritual and emotional journey through life, revealing the rich engagements with one’s surroundings, esoteric magical moments, and existential evolutionary awakenings that he believes are just the surface of what humans can explore.
Manhattan, NY, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Yeshua Ruban, a spirit held within a human bubble that just dances on the vertical within the ever-changing tide of effervescent reality, has completed his new book, “Time Tags: My Spiritual Adventures”: a collection of short stories from the author’s past that describe the various experiences that have shaped spirit and mind throughout life, from different struggles to eye-opening revelations which have helped awaken the author to the world around him.
“This is a compilation of true stories, of events, a paradigm of phenomenon that has structured my psyche, persona, and my life has shaped a different reality, but none the less, a reality richer with mystery, magic, and the momentum to uncover and discover my world, my galaxy, my universe,” shares Yeshua. “Peace comes to us all when we accept our uniqueness and the uniqueness we discover, within ourselves and within the universe of realities.
“Everybody has a spirit, and everybody has adventure. I am rediscovering my spiritual adventures, these tales of exploration through these memories that I call ‘time tags.’ Time tags mark the passage of a memory through my entire living experience. Together for the first time, my spirit and my adventures are all together now and can be experienced by you. My spirit and my adventures are mine, but my spirit and my adventures, you can now have to experience.”
Published by Page Publishing, Yeshua Ruban’s enthralling collection is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as the author slowly reveals more of his spiritual journey in life throughout every entry. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Ruban weaves an intricate and intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Time Tags: My Spiritual Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is a compilation of true stories, of events, a paradigm of phenomenon that has structured my psyche, persona, and my life has shaped a different reality, but none the less, a reality richer with mystery, magic, and the momentum to uncover and discover my world, my galaxy, my universe,” shares Yeshua. “Peace comes to us all when we accept our uniqueness and the uniqueness we discover, within ourselves and within the universe of realities.
“Everybody has a spirit, and everybody has adventure. I am rediscovering my spiritual adventures, these tales of exploration through these memories that I call ‘time tags.’ Time tags mark the passage of a memory through my entire living experience. Together for the first time, my spirit and my adventures are all together now and can be experienced by you. My spirit and my adventures are mine, but my spirit and my adventures, you can now have to experience.”
Published by Page Publishing, Yeshua Ruban’s enthralling collection is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as the author slowly reveals more of his spiritual journey in life throughout every entry. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Ruban weaves an intricate and intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Time Tags: My Spiritual Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories