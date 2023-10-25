Author Yeshua Ruban’s New Book, "Time Tags: My Spiritual Adventures," is a Stunning Journey Through the Author's Past That Have Helped Define His Spiritual Worldview

Recent release “Time Tags: My Spiritual Adventures,” from Page Publishing author Yeshua Ruban, is a powerful assortment of short stories that reflect upon the author’s spiritual and emotional journey through life, revealing the rich engagements with one’s surroundings, esoteric magical moments, and existential evolutionary awakenings that he believes are just the surface of what humans can explore.