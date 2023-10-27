Field Service Software Teampoint Announces Partnership with Scheduling Automation Experts More-IQ

TeamPoint provides field service and work order managment software for UK business operating mobile work force resources. More-IQ is a software company specialising in optimised workforce scheduling. TeamPoint has signed an exclusive deal to use More-IQ's scheduling engine in their service system. This provides clients with cutting-edge scheduling including the option to automatcially schedule a months worth of planned maintenance in a matter of seconds.