Author Tiara Burns’s New Book, "Psalm 34:8: The Address to My Life," is an Inspirational Memoir That Highlights the Spiritual Impact of Perseverance
Recent release “Psalm 34:8: The Address to My Life,” from Page Publishing author Tiara Burns, offers hope and encouragement to those struggling in life, using faith-based lessons to help readers persevere.
Wichita, KS, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tiara Burns, who is currently living in Wichita, Kansas, with her three children, has completed her new book, “Psalm 34:8: The Address to My Life”: an insightful memoir that spreads the author’s message of the importance of faith and determination.
Author Tiara Burns recently graduated from nursing school and is now a registered nurse working at a local hospital in town. She braids hair at a salon on her off days and landlords a small property on the north side of town, all while still managing to be a beloved sister, daughter, and friend to others.
Burns writes, “I never knew how to pray. I never knew if God was real. I’ve always thought it was really just a cliché. I’ve always wondered why people looked up to the sky and the clouds just to stare. What are you looking at? Who are you talking to? Is anyone up there? I was three years old, and my family and I went to Kansas City, Missouri, to attend the funeral of an uncle I didn’t really know. While at the funeral, I remember being at the church, sitting on the pew, facing the feet of the casket. With my sister on my left and mama on my right, I remember staring at the casket, and I saw my uncle’s spirit rise from his body. His spirit rose head first all the way to his feet, went through the casket, and walked down the aisle. The spirit didn’t look at anyone or acknowledge anyone. I remember seeing the spirit walk halfway down the aisle, and it disappeared. In movies, once a spirit leaves the body, you’ll see it walk into a light, but I didn’t see a light. I remember sitting there and staring. I never told Mama what I saw, and at the time, I never knew my sister saw the spirit either. She was older than me. Over the years, I remembered hearing older people say spirits will come to and be seen by children because adults were too afraid to receive them. After that day, I saw them all the time. The next year, my little sister was born. So then there were three of us. Mama had three girls.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tiara Burns’s enlightening work inspires readers to pursue their life purposes.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Psalm 34:8: The Address to My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
